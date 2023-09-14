Court remands man for alleged attempt to steal EKEDC cables

A Sabo-Yaba Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday, remanded a 20-year-old man, Emmanuel Asonye, who allegedly attempted to steal Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) cables.

The Magistrate, O. Y. Adefope, ordered that the defendant should be kept at the Ikoyi custodial facility for 30 days.

She directed the police to duplicate the case file and send a copy to Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions for advice.

The police charged the defendant with conspiracy, attempt to steal and damage to property.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Magaji Haruna, told the court that the defendant and two others at large committed the offences on Aug. 25 on Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Haruna said that some men in the neighbourhood caught the defendant as he and the two others attempted to steal the cables.

He said that the defendant was apprehended and handed over to the police. while his accomplices escaped.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 21, 351 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.