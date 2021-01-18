An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday, ordered that two men who allegedly defiled a 14-year-old, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Isaac, 48, and Ojo Obasua, 47 with conspiracy and defilement.

Magistrate T.O. Ogunsina, who did not take the plea of Isaac and his brother, ordered the police to return the case file to the office of Director of Public Prosecutions pending legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Feb.11 for mention

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Johnson Okunade told the court that the suspects committed the offence in October 2020 in Ayegunle-Ekiti.

He alleged that Isaac, who is the father of the victim and his younger brother both defiled the victim, a 14-year-old girl.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 31 of Child Rights Laws of Ekiti 2012.