Court remands man, 45, for alleged armed robbery

A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has ordered that a 45-year-old man, Jonathan Nimmyet, be remanded in a correctional centre over alleged armed robbery.

Nimmyet was charged by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) with armed robbery, contrary to the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The NSCDC prosecutor, Marcus Audu, told the court that the complainant, Muntari Abdullahi, reported the matter at the corps’ office in Kafanchan on June 29.

Audu stated that sometimes in May, the defendant boarded the complainant’s commercial bajaj motorcycle at about 10: 00 p.m. and asked to be taken to Kagoro.

He said on their way to Kagoro, the defendant hit the complainant with an object at the back of his neck, causing him to fall off and become unconscious.

According to him, the defendant then went away with the motorcycle before he was later tracked and arrested in Suleja.

The presiding magistrate, Michael Bawa, however, declined to take the defendant’s plea for lack of jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Bawa directed the prosecutor to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution in the Ministry of Justice for legal advice.

He, thereafter, adjourned the matter until Aug. 30 for further mention.