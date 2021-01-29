An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun State on Friday ordered the remand of a 44-year-old man, Kazeem Olapade, in Ilesa Correctional Centre for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Olapade is facing a three-count charge of assault, rape and unlawful sexual intercourse.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Dr. Olusegun Ayilara, ordered the remand of the defendant in a correctional centre due to the magnitude of the offences alleged committed.

Ayilara overruled the bail application made by the Defence Counsel, Jimmy Jones, and fixed the next adjourned date for ruling on it.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till February 5 for consideration of bail application.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Jacob Akintunde, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences between August 2020 and January 2021 at Ido-Osun area of Osogbo.

Akintunde said the defendant assaulted and unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the teenager (name withheld) without her consent.

He said the girl later opened up on the assault, leading to the arrest of the defendant and his arraignment in court.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 31 (1)(2) of the Child Right Laws of Osun, 2007 and Sections 214(1) and 360 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.