Court remands man, 39, over alleged shop breaking, theft

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court, on Thursday, remanded a 39-year-old man, Adodo Segun, in the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti over alleged shop breaking and stealing.

The suspect, whose address was not provided, is being tried for shop breaking and stealing.

The police prosecutor, Insp Sodiq Adeniyi, told the court that Segun committed the offence on Aug. 29, 2020 at about 10:00 p.m., in Ikole-Ekiti.

Adeniyi alleged that the suspect broke into the shop of one Oladele Olawale and stole phones, power bank chargers, memory card, receipt, ear pod, head sets and batteries from the shop.

He said the suspect was tracked through a woman he sold one of the phones to with a receipt, and when confronted, the woman revealed it was the defendant that sold the phone to her.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 322(a)&(b) and 302 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the suspect in a correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The plea of the suspect was, however, not taken.

The Magistrate, Dolapo Kay-Williams, ordered the remand of the suspect in the correctional centre, pending issuance of legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Jan.18 for mention.





