A Gwagwalada Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered Adeoye Olayemi, 38, to be remanded in a correctional centre over alleged stealing of a Toyota Camry.

Olayemi, who resides in Odolu village near Kabba in Kogi , is facing a charge bordering on theft.

The prosecution counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that one Yohanna Godswill who resides at No. 7, Onyemadu Street, Kutunku in Gwagwalada, reported the matter to the police in July.

Yakubu said that sometime in May, Olayemi stole a Toyota Camry with registration No. GWA133 AS belonging to Godswill.

He said that the defendant used a master key to unlock the car which was parked in front of a micro finance bank in Gwagwalada Market.

“Inside the car were 50 literature books valued N150,000; 22 copies of Youngi Cho small group manual valued N22,000; one car cover valued N5,000.

“There were also two original land documents valued N22 million; one HP laptop computer valued N240,000; one HP printer valued N52,000; two Terbite hard drives valued N18,000; one land phone valued N25,000 among others,” he said.

The prosecutor said that Olayemi had confessed to the crime in the course of investigation but said he threw away all the items found in the car.

Yakubu said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Yusuf Ibrahim, thereafter, adjourned the case until October 21 for hearing.