Court remands man, 35, over alleged rape of woman

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, remanded a 35-year-old man, Monday Unwana, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly raping a woman.

The Magistrate, O. O Fajara, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered his incarceration in Kirikiri Correctional Centre until Feb. 20, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The defendant, a crane operator, who resides at 66A, Laye St., Ijegun Ikotun, Lagos, is standing trial for alleged rape.

The prosecutor, Insp Funmi Akinleye, told the court that the offence was committed on Dec. 28 at Elemu Junction, Off Ijegun Road, Ejigbo, Lagos.

Akinleye said that the complainant, a 24-year-old woman, flagged down the defendant’s car and begged for a ride.

According to the prosecutor, on their way, the defendant stopped the car, locked the doors and forcefully raped the victim.

Akinleye also said that thereafter, the defendant wound down the car window for ventilation and in the process, the victim jumped out of the car.

The prosecutor said that the victim fell inside the gutter and sustained a leg injury while passers-by apprehended the defendant who attempted to escape.

Akinleye said that the offence contravened section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.