Court remands man, 35, for allegedly raping 11-year-old girl

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded 35-year-old Ayodele Solomon for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl.

The defendant is facing two counts of rape and breach of peace.

The prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 13, at Agbadagbudu area, Kosere, Ile-Ife, Osun.

Osanyintuyi alleged that the defendant unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the girl.

He added that the defendant conducted himself in a manner that may cause breakdown of law and order at Agbadagbudu area.

The prosecutor stated that the offences contravened Sections 218 and 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant who was not legally represented, however, pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Abosede Sarumi ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Ile-Ife Correctional Centre.

The case was adjourned until July 28 for mention.

