Court remands man, 32, over alleged rape

A Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Tuesday ordered the remand of a 32-year-old man, Godwin Emmanuel, in a correctional centre over alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for rape.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he be remanded in the correctional centre pending the issuance of legal advice.

Adekomaiya adjourned the case until Oct.13, for mention.

The Prosecutor, ASP Akpan Nkem, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 1, at about 8p.m at Ajangbadi area of Lagos.

Nkem told the court that the defendant forcefully and unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the 16-year-old girl without her consent.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provision of Section 137 of the Criminal Code, Law of Lagos, 2015.

He urged the court to remand the defendant in the correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).