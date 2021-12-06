Court remands man, 32, for allegedly robbing woman of iPhone 11

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State has remanded one 32-year-old Yisau Ojo, who alleged robbed a woman of iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ojo was arraigned on Monday on a count charge of armed robbery.

The Magistrate, Munirat Giwa-Babalola, did not take his plea due to lack of jurisdiction.

She ordered that he should be kept at Abolongo Custodial Centre in Oyo Town.

Giwa-Babalola adjourned the case until February 14 for mention.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Oluseye Akinola, had told the court that Ojo on October 4 at 8:30pm at Ikolaba area of Ibadan armed himself with a cutlass and other dangerous weapons and attacked one Aishat Ajibike.

Akinola said the defendant used the cutlass to dispossess Ajibike of an iPhone 11 Pro Max valued at N390,000.

He said that the offence contravened Section 1(2) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act of 2004.