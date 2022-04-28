Court remands man, 32, for alleged rape in Ibadan

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’Court sitting at Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday remanded one Kehinde Ogunmola, 32, at Abolongo Correctional Facility, Oyo until April 28 for alleged rape.

The Chief Magistrate, S. H. Adebisi, did not take plea of the defendant, adding that the court would decide his bail application then.

When the case came up for hearing, the Defence Counsel, Olajire Oluwole, urged the court to his client bail on liberal terms.

Ogunmola, whose home address was not disclosed, was brought before the court on a count charge of rape.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that the defendant, on April 16 about 12:25am at a church premises in Mokola area, Ibadan, allegedly had carnal knowledge of a 22-year-old woman without her consent.

Olagunju said the defendant allegedly met the victim, who laid at the church premises and took advantage of her.

Olagunju said the offence was contrary to Section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State, 2000.