A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano on Monday ordered the remand of a 31-year-old man, Ghali Abubakar, at Kano Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling a five-year-old girl.

The police charged the defendant, a resident of Rijiyar Lemo Quarters, Kano State, with a count of rape.

The offence contravened section 283 of the penal code.

The prosecution counsel, Jamilu Abubakar, told the court that one Ibrahim Ali of the same address reported the matter at Rijiyar Lemo Police Division Kano, on June 2.

The prosecutor said that on the same date at about 10:00 a.m. the defendant deceived and lured the five-year-old daughter into his room situated at Rijiyar Lemo Quarters Kano and forcefully had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The presiding Chief Magistrate, Halima Nasir, ordered the remand of the defendant in Correctional Centre.

The judge also ordered that the case file should be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The court adjourned the matter until November 4, for further mention.