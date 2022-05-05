Court remands man, 30, for allegedly raping woman in church

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 30-year-old man Ajibola Akindele, at Oba Correctional Centre, for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman.

The Magistrate, Olajumoke Somefun, who did not take the plea of Akindele, ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Somefun, however, adjourned the case until July 13 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 16 at The Redeem Evangelism Ministry (TREM) at Ita-Oshin, Abeokuta.

Shonibare said that the defendant, who came to help decorate a hall that was contracted out, forcefully and unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the woman in the church premises.

“The woman was asked to go and open the door for the defendant to gain entrance into the hall,” the prosecutor said.

He said that the woman reported the case to the police and the defendant was arrested.

Shonibare said that the offence contravened Sections 358 and 359 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.