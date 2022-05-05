Court remands man, 28, for allegedly defiling 17-year-old girl

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 28-year-old man, Larry Rowland, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling a 17-year-old girl.

The Magistrate, Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until June 7 for DPP’s advice.

The defendant, who resides at Akesan, area of Lagos, is facing a five-count charge bothering on defilement.

Eariler, the prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on March 7 at Segun Matanmi Street, Akesan, Lagos.

Ajayi said that the defendant harassed the girl and forcefully had canal knowledge of her.

He said that the defendant also threatened to harm her if she tells anybody.

“The girl told her mother and the case was reported to the police,” the prosecutor said.

He said the offences contravened sections 135(1), 137, 210, 265 and 269 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 137 prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.