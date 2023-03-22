Court remands man, 28, for alleged shop breaking

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of a 28-year-old man, Femi Olotu, in the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti for alleged burglary and stealing.

Olotu, whose address was not provided, is being tried for shop breaking and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 2, at 2.00a.m. in Orin-Ekiti.

Leramo said that the defendant broke into the shop of one Fadipe Olamide and stole POS terminal and phone accessories.

He stated that while the defendant was coming out of the shop, a vigilante shot at him and he shouted for help.

He said in the process, neighbours called the attention of the police and a handbag containing some tools, knife and three small phones were recovered from the defendant.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 421, 322 (a) &(c) and 302 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

Leramo urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre, pending legal advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The Chief Magistrate, Saka Afunso, ordered the remand of the defendant, pending issuance of legal advice by the DPP.

Afunso adjourned the case until May 2 for mention.