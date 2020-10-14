An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, ordered the remand of a 27-year-old man in the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti over alleged burglary and stealing.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for alleged burglary and stealing.

The police prosecutor, Sgt. Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on October 1 at about 4 am. in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the defendant allegedly broke into the shop of the complainant, one Musa Mohammed.

Apata also told the court that the defendant stole some amount of money in the complainant’s shop.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 411 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecutions.

The plea of the defendant was, however, not taken.

The Magistrate, Taiwo Ajibade, ordered the remand of the defendant in the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti, pending issuance of legal advice by the DPP’s office.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till November 12, for mention.