A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday ordered that a 23-year-old man, Kolawole Bamidele, charged with alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Bamidele, whose address was not given, with defilement.

Chief Magistrate Abdulhamid Lawal, did not take the plea of Bamidele, pending legal from the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Lawal adjourned the case until October 20 for DPP advice.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Sgt. Olubu Apata, told the court that Bamidele committed the offence on September 18 in Olumoba-Ekiti.

Apata alleged that the Bamidele defiled a 14-year-old girl.

He also alleged that Bamidele left her in an abandoned building bleeding after the act.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 31 of the Child’s Right Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.