The Magistrate, Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, Dolapo Fasuba, on Tuesday ordered that one Ogunyemi Abiodun, 23, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly raping an 18-year-old girl.

Abiodun, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of rape.

The prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan.10, in Ikere-Ekiti.

Akinwale said that the defendant lured the girl to his house and raped her.

He said the offence contravened Section 358 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

The Magistrate ordered the remand of the defendant and adjourned the case until March 5, for mention.