An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded Odunayo Ojo, 23, in a correctional centre for alleged murder of a 35-year-old man, Ajiboye Taiwo.

Ojo, whose address was not given, is facing a one-count charge of murder.

The prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leramo, told the court that the accused committed the offence on September 10 in Iworoko-Ekiti.

Leramo said that Ojo met the deceased already drunk at a joint and had a fight with him.

“The deceased was drunk, they had a fight, and the accused threw a stone at him which led to his death.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The Chief Magistrate, Abdulhamid Lawal, remanded the defendant in a correctional centre, pending advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions.

Lawal adjourned the case until October14 for mention.