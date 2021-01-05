An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Tuesday ordered the remand of one Umaru Adamu, 22, at the State Criminal Investigation Department at Iyaganku for allegedly being in possession of a gun and two live ammunition.

The magistrate, Mercy Amole -Ajimoti, who did not take the plea of Adamu, said that the case file should be sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Amole-Ajimoti adjourned the case until February 23 for mention.

Adamu, whose address was not provided in court, is facing two counts of conspiracy and unlawful possession of firearms.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendant alongside some other persons still at large committed the offences on December 4 at Idi-Iyun area of Odo-oba Market in Ogbomoso.

Amusan said that the police caught the defendant with one-locally-made cut-to-size gun and two live cartridges when he was apprehended.

He said that when the police interrogated the defendant, he could not justify why he was with the gun; his accomplices, however, escaped.

Amusan said that the offences contravened Sections 3 and 6b of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions ) Act Cap .RII, Vol. 14, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.