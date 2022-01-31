Court remands man, 22, for alleged armed robbery

A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Monday, remanded a 22-year-old man, Muyis Shittu in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly robbing a man of his valuables worth N89, 000.

The magistrate, Sadiq Bello, ordered that the case file should be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Bello adjourned the case until Feb. 17 for DPP’s advice.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is facing two counts of conspiracy and robbery.

Earlier, Insp. Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences, with some others still at large, on Dec. 1, 2021 at No. 90, Wuraola Bus/Stop, Lawanson Road, Surulere, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan said the defendant armed himself with cutlasses and robbed one Ugonna Donatus of his property.

“He stole his phone valued at N70,000, his wallet containing N15, 000 cash, ATM card and one Bluetooth valued N4,000,” said Ekhueorohan.

He added that the defendant was caught by some passersby and handed over to the police, while his accomplices escaped.

He said the offences contravened Sections 297 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 297 prescribes 21 years’ jail term for armed robbery.