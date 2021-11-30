Court remands man, 20, over alleged unlawful possession of gun

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State has remanded a 20-year-old man at the Kirikiri Custodial Centre over the alleged unlawful possession of a gun.

The defendant, Samuel Akintiku, whose residential address was not provided, was arraigned before the court on Tuesday, on a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful assembly and unlawful possession of firearms.

The Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he should be remanded at the Kirikiri Custodial Centre, Lagos.

Kubeinje also directed that the case file should be sent to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case until Jan. 11, 2022 for mention.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, had told the court that the defendant was arrested while armed with, an unlicenced locally made single barrel short gun with one live cartridge.

Ogunleye told the court that the defendant committed the offences with others still at large on Oct. 30, about 6.30 a.m., at Edeidino Bus Stop, on Imota-Ijebu Road, Lagos.

He said further that the defendant belonged to ‘Eiye Confraternity’, an outlawed society.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 2(3)(a)(b)(c)(d), 312 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.