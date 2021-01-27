A Magistrates’ Court in Ile-Ife, Osun on Wednesday, ordered that a labourer, Mathew Tersen, who allegedly stole N1.5million from a businessman, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Tersen with two counts of intent to commit felony and theft.

Magistrate A. A. Adebayo, ordered the defendant to engage the services of counsel because he was not represented in the court.

Adeabo held that the order was given to serve as a deterrent.

”By this, the rate of these kinds of crimes would reduce in the society,” the magistrate said.

He adjourned the case until February 18, for mention

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp James Obaletan told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec 15, 2020 around 1 p.m. at Olusanu Hospital Area, Garage Olode in Ifetedo in Ife South Local Government Area of Osun.

Obaletan said that the defendant entered Abolaji Bukola, the complainant’s apartment with intent to commit felony.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant stole N1.5 million, property of Bukola.

The offence. he said, contravened the provisions of sections 383, 390 and 412 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.