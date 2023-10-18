Court remands killer of Benue Community Volunteer Guard

A Chief Magistrates’ Court, Wednesday, ordered the remand of one Terwase Angbianshio, a suspected killer of a community volunteer guard, Terhemba Gbegi, in a correction centre in Makurdi.

The 45-year-old Angbianshio lives opposite RCM Primary School.

The school is in Kwaghbula, in Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue. The accused was charged with culpable homicide.

The Chief Magistrate, T.K. Atta did not, however, take his plea for want of jurisdiction.

Atta adjourned the matter till November 9 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Godwin Ato, told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Ushongo to the State CID, Makurdi, on September 29 for investigation via a letter dated the same day.

Ato said that the letter stated that on September 15, one Ayasha Angbianshio reported the matter at Ushongo Police Station.

He said that the complainant informed the police that he went to the house of the defendant with some group of community volunteer guards to arrest him.

Also Read:

Ato said that in the process of arresting the defendant, he became violent and matchetted Gbegi on his head, causing him to bleed to death.

The prosecution counsel further stated that the defendant was arrested during police investigation for committing the crime.

The offence, according to him, contravenes Section 222 of the Penal Code Law of Benue, 2004.