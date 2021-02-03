A Senior Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Wednesday ordered the remand of a 30-year-old housewife, Hauwa Auwal, in a correctional centre for allegedly pouring hot water on her co-wife and daughter.

Auwal, who resides at Sheka Sabuwar Abuja Quarters, Kano, is facing one count of attempt to commit culpable homicide.

The prosecutor, Barr. Amina Yahaya, told the court that one Babangida Ibrahim reported the case at Sheka Police Division Kano on January 22.

Yahaya said that about 8:21p.m. on that day, Auwal being the second wife of the complainant, had a misunderstanding with the first wife, Sha’awa Isma’il and in the process, poured a full bucket of hot water on her and her four-year-old daughter, Halima Khalil.

“As a result of this, the victims sustained various burns on their bodies and were rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where they are currently receiving treatment,” he said.

The prosecutor opposed the bail application made by the defendant’s counsel, pointing out that based on the nature of the offence, the court has no jurisdiction to grant her bail.

Auwal, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 229 of the Penal Code.

Counsel for the accused, Hassan Umar, made an oral bail application in respect of the defendant in accordance with Sections 172 and 175 of Kano State Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

“The defendant is pregnant and could give birth any moment. If granted bail, she will not jump bail,” he said.

In her ruling, Senior Magistrate Talatu Makama dismissed the bail application, pointing out that the offence was capital in nature and the court has no jurisdiction to grant her bail.

Makama ordered the remand of the accused in a correctional centre and directed her counsel to seek bail for her in the State High Court.

She adjourned the matter until March 8 for further mention.