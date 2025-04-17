Court remands housewife accused of killing husband

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday ordered that a 27-year-old housewife, Rukayat Sodiq, should be remanded in Agodi Correctional Centre over the alleged murder of her husband.

Magistrate T. G. Daodu, who did not take Sodiq’s plea, ordered her remand, pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until May 22 for mention.

The prosecution counsel, Inspector Iyabo Oladoyin, alleged that Sodiq on March 27, 2025 at about 6:30pm at Akinrinmisi area, Amuloko, Ibadan caused the death of her husband, Abiodun Ibironke, 64.

Oladoyin said Sodiq hit the victim with a stick on his head during an altercation.

This, the police said, led to Ibironke’s death.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 316 and is punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

