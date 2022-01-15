Court remands housekeeper for stealing employer’s N3m jewellery

A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos on Friday ordered that a housekeeper, Femi Ajayi, who pleaded guilty to stealing his employer’s jewellery worth N3 million be remanded in a correctional centre.

Magistrate M. I. Dan-Oni gave the after the accused pleaded guilty to stealing and theft before the Magistrates’ Court.

Dan-Oni adjourned the case until January 20 for facts and sentencing.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that Ajayi committed the offence sometime in December 2021 at 16, Oyekan Street, Surulere, Lagos.

He said that the defendant, and one other at large, conspired and stole the jewellery belonging to Adebisi Ogunsanya.

Ekhueorohan said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 280 (1) (a) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 280 stipulates a three-year jail term, while Section 411 carries two years imprisonment for offenders.