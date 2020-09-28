An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Monday, ordered that a herder, Abubakar Sale, 20, who allegedly killed a farmer, be reminded at the State Criminal Investigation Intelligent Department.

The police charged Sale with murder.

The Senior Magistrate, Munirat Giwa-Babalola, did not take the plea of the accused.

Giwa-Babalola, ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution .

She adjourned the matter until December 14, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Sgt. Michael Adegbenro told the court that Sale on September 13, at about 8a.m caused the death of a farmer, Gabriel Isa, 50, on his farm.

He said that Sale injured the deceased with a machete while he was on his farm at Ijaye Settlement, Ijaye, Ibadan.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 316 and is punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.