Court remands French national for defiling minor

A Family Court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State’s capital has ordered that a French National, Emilien Salingue, be remanded in Agodi Correctional facility for alleged defilement of a six-year- old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, P. O. Adetuyibi, did not take the plea of Salingue,18. for want in jurisdiction.

She ordered his remand pending legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 20, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Oluwakemi Arowosaye told the court that Salingue, a French National, on April 7, at about 1.25 p.m defiled the minor.

Arowosaye alleged that the suspect lured the minor to his friend’s room and allegedly defiled her.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 34 of the Oyo State Child Right’s Law 2006 until July 20, for mention.

