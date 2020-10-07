A Kano Senior Magistrate Courts’ on Wednesday ordered the remand of four men in a custodial centre over alleged possession of dangerous weapons.

The defendants are: Nura Mohammad, 23; Abubakar Abdulrahman, 20; Usman Adamu, 20; and Ibrahim Aminu, 24.

They were facing a two-count charge of management of unlawful society and possession of dangerous weapons with the intention to commit serious crime, contrary to Section 97 (B) of the Penal Code.

The, defendants, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The trial judge, Senior Magistrate, Ibrahim Mansur, ordered that the defendants be remanded in a Correctional Centre.

Mansur adjourned the case until October 13 for judgment.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Aminu Kawu, had told the court that the defendants committed the offence on October 3 on Dan Agundi Road in Kano metropolis.

Kawu alleged on the same date at about 8pm, a police patrol team under ASP Balarabe Nasir, attached to Anti Daba Unit, arrested the suspects in a raid at criminal hideout in Dan Agundi area of the metropolis.

“The defendants armed with dangerous weapons such as sticks and knives preparing to attack motorists were arrested on BUK Road by Dan Agundi junction,” he alleged.