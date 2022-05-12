Court remands four men for alleged armed robbery in Enugu

Enugu South Magistrates’ Court has remanded four men at the Enugu Correctional Centre for alleged armed robbery.

Chukwuebuka Eze, Abumchukwu Ezinwa, Ikenna Ukwu and Nnaona Chibuzor are facing four count charge bordering on armed robbery, stealing, and belonging to unlawful society.

The Magistrate, Henry Asogwa, who did not take their plea, ordered the prosecution to forward the case file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Asogwa adjourned the matter until June 1 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Godspower Afi told court that the defendants and others now at large on April 19, at Akaegbe-Ugwu on Enugu -Port Harcourt Expressway allegedly carried out a robbery operation.

Afi alleged that they armed themselves with gun and other weapons and robbed one Chidi Nwaobasi of his tricycle with the registration number JRV 149BD valued N1.25 million.

He added that the defendants committed felony to wit by belonging to unlawful society called: Vikings Confraternity.

The prosecution said the offences were punishable under Section 1 (2) (A and B) Special Provision of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Afi said it also contravened Section 495(A) of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. ll, Revised Laws of Enugu State, 2004.