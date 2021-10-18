Court remands food vendor for stabbing friend to death 

An Ikeja High Court on Monday ordered that a 20-year-old food vendor, Sunday Donatus be remanded in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly stabbing his friend to death.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi, gave the order after Donatus pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder.

The Prosecution Counsel, A.A Asiwaju, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 7pm on Sept. 15 2019 at the Ejigbo area of Lagos.

She said the defendant was allegedly drinking with a group of friends when he attacked the deceased with a knife during an argument.

The prosecution said the defendant killed Chisom Ugonabor by stabbing him in the chest with a knife.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015.

The case was adjourned until Jan.17, 2022 for trial.