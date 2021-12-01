Court remands five over alleged arson in Ekiti State

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of five persons in the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti over alleged arson.

The defendants: Olofinro Dada, 66; Oniyelu Segun, 58; Dada Kole, 40; Ogungbuaro Niyi, 37; and Dada Ayodele, 27, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, arson and riot.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the offences on November 22 in Orin-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Okunade said that the defendants conspired to cause riot and set ablaze some facilities in the town, which affected the palace of the Olorin of Orin-Ekiti.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 516, 433 and 76 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendants in a correctional centre pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution and for the arrest others at large.

The pleas of the defendants were, however, not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Abdulhamid Lawal, ordered the remand of the defendants in the correctional centre, pending issuance of legal advice.

Lawal adjourned the case till December 16, 2021 for mention.