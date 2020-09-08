A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, ordered that five men charged with alleged armed robbery be remanded in Kano correctional centre, pending legal advice.

The police charged the suspects who reside at Ranka Village in Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano, with three-count of criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of prohibited firearms and armed robbery.

Chief Magistrate Muhammad Jibril, who did not take the pleas of the suspects, ordered the police to send the case file to the Kano State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Jibril adjourned the case until Sept. 16, for mention.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Pogu Lale, had told the court that the suspects committed the offence sometimes in 2019.

Lale alleged that the suspects conspired and armed themselves with four locally made guns, sticks and cutlasses.

“In the process, the suspects stormed the house of Alhaji Bardo at Rimin Gado and robbed him of some amount of money.”

He said the offence contravened Section 6 (a, b,c) and (1,2,3)o f the Robbery and Fire Arms (Special Provision) Act Cap. 2004 as amended.