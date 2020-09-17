A High Court in Jos, Plateau State on Wednesday ordered that five men, accused of kidnapping a 10-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre pending the determination of their case.

The police charged Felix Moses, Yahaya Abubakar, Sani Saleh, Anas Adam and Sale Ya’u with conspiracy, kidnapping and possession of illegal arms.

Justice Samson Gang gave the order after the five suspects pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Gang adjourned the case to November 5 for hearing.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Olarowaju Osho, told the court that the defendants conspired and kidnap the little girl in her father’s house at Rafiki Dutse Kura in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State on February 17.

The offence, Osho said, was punishable under Sections 216 and 245 of the Penal Code Law of Plateau State.

After the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the two count charge, Osho applied for the suspects to be remanded in Correctional Centre to enable the prosecution prepare proper for hearing of the case.

The Defence Counsel, Abdullahi Bello, did not object to the adjournment.