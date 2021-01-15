An Iyaganku, Oyo State Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that five men who allegedly broke into some shops and set them on fire be remanded in Police custody, pending legal advice.

The police charged Sulaimon Sherif, 27; Monsuru Rasheed, 28; Babatunde Isiaka, 30; Lekan Suleiman, 21; and Kazeem Alabere, 20, with seven-counts bordering on conspiracy, breaking and entry, theft and arson.

The Magistrate, Olajumoke Akande, who did not take plea of the suspects, ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution.

Akande adjourned the matter until February 22 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sergeant Gbemisola Adedeji, told the court that the suspects allegedly conspired to commit the offence.

Adedeji said Suleiman, Monsuru, Babatunde, Lekan and Kazeem on January 4 between 7:50pm and 8:30pm broke into a provisions shop and stole goods valued at N400,000, property of one Folasade Idowu.

He also alleged that the suspects broke into another shop and stole property worth N80,000 belonging to Saidat Monsuru.

He alleged that the suspects set the shops on fire and destroyed property worth over N1.2 million.

Adedeji said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 383 and is punishable under sections 390 (9), 413, 443 and 516 of Oyo State Law, 2000.

