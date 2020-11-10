An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State on Monday ordered that five men be remanded for allegedly kidnapping a businessman and demanding N50 million ransom.

The police charged Halidu Abdullahi, 37; Umaru Sanda, 27; Abdullahi Kanti, 26; Umaru Lawal, 20; and Yahaya Mohammed, 20, with three counts of conspiracy, kidnapping and demanding for ransom.

Magistrate O. A. Enilolobo, who did not take their plea, remanded them at the Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Eleyele pending legal advice.

Enilolobo ordered the prosecution to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until December 8 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sergeant Olusegun Adegboye, told the court that Abdullahi, Sanda, Kanti, Lawal and Mohammed on July 26 allegedly kidnapped a businessman, Alhaji Adegoke Sefiu, from his house for the purpose of collecting ransom.

The offence, Adeboye said, was committed at about 9:20pm at 16, Balee Opo Compound, Otu in Iseyin Local Government of Oyo State.

Adegboye said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 3 (1) and (2) and is punishable under sections 4 (1) and 6 of the Oyo State Kidnapping (Prohibition) Laws 2016.

The offence, the prosecution said, also contravened the provisions of Section 406 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

—