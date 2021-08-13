Court remands father for allegedly defiling four daughters

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 39-year-old cleaner, Sunday Julius, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling his four daughters.

The police dragged Julius, a resident of Iyana-Ipaja, before the fourth with a sexual assault charge.

The Chief Magistrate, O.A. Ajibade, who did not take the plea of Julius, remanded him pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ajibade ordered that the case file be sent to DPP for advice.

She adjourned the case until September 13 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, alleged that the defendant defiled his four daughters aged 16, 11, 10 and seven.

Ajayi told the court that the defendant committed the offence from August 2020 to July 2021 at his residence.

The prosecutor submitted that the defendant was taken into police custody after his wife lodged a complaint at a police station.