An Ifetedo Magistrates’ Court in Osun State on Thursday remanded a 42-year-old farmer, Ajide Olasupo, in a correctional facility for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman.

Olasupo, of no fixed address, is facing a two-count charge of rape and assault.

The Prosecutor, ASP Joseph Adebayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on February 12 around 2:10pm in Akintolu village of Ifetedo in Ife North Local Government of the state.

Adebayo said the defendant lured the woman to his farm and had carnal knowledge of her.

He said the defendant also assaulted the woman in the process.

The prosecutor said the victim reported the incident to the police, leading to the arrest of the defendant.

He said the offences contravened Sections 358 and 360 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Adekanmi Adeyeba, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ile-Ife Correctional Centre.

Adeyeba adjourned the case until September 8 for hearing.