A Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi on Wednesday ordered that a 25-year-old farmer, Ternenge Fidelis, who allegedly defiled his daughter, be remanded in a Correctional Service facility, pending legal advice.

The police charged Fidelis with criminal intimidation and defilement.

Magistrate Ajuma Igama, who did not take the plea of Fidelis, for lack of jurisdiction, adjourned the case until Jan 31, for further mention.

Igama ordered the police to return the case file to the Benue Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Sgt. Ato Godwin told the court that the case was reported at the Adikpo police station by one Patricia Kaave of behind Glo antenna Jato-Aka, Benue on December 21, 2019.

He alleged that Fidelis entered his 15-year-old daughter’s room and defiled her.

Godwin also alleged that Fidelis threatened to harm her if she tells anyone.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 398 and 284 of the Penal Code law of Benue 2004.