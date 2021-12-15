Court remands farmer for allegedly beating 75-year-old man to death

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi, Benue State has ordered that a farmer, Jacob Ikpe, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly beating a 75-year-old man to death.

Ikpe, 28, who lives in Ikpakikwu Iyeche Village in Oju Local Government Area of Benue State, was charged on Tuesday.

He is charged with criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, mischief by fire and culpable homicide.

Chief Magistrate Vincent Kor did not take the plea of Ikpe for want of jurisdiction.

Kor adjourned the matter until January 11 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sergeant Godwin Ato, told the court that on November 23, the matter was transferred from the Oju Divisional Police Headquarters to the state CID unit in Makurdi.

Ato said Elizabeth Ogah, the wife of the deceased, Jarius, reported the case at the Police Station in Oju.

He said that Ikpe and his accomplices, Friday Oluwa and Obonto, whose surname was not given, with both at large, dragged the victim out of his house, beat him up and set his house on fire.

The prosecution said the suspects buried Jarius in a shallow grave.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 349, 338 and 222 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004.