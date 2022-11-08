Court remands farmer for alleged malicious damage of police post

A Makurdi Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a farmer, Jiir Godwin of Tombo village in Logo Local Government Area of Benue, for alleged malicious damage of police post.

The police charged Godwin with malicious damage, abduction, hostage taking, kidnapping and belonging to a secret cult .

The Magistrate, Sonia Yaikyur, did not take the plea of Godwin for want in jurisdiction.

She ordered that the sispect should be remanded in the Makurdi Correctional Centre while investigation continues.

Yaikyur then adjourned the case until Jan. 19.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Regina Ishaya, told the court that the case was reported by Insp Sylvanus Chudu of the Nigeria Police, posted to Abeda Shitile Police Post as station officer.

Ishaya said that the defendant and others armed themselves with rifles and attacked the Abeda Police Post, shooting sporadically in the air and chanting war songs.

She said the suspects also broke into the station officer’s office, searching for him to kill.

During police investigation, she said, the suspect confessed to the crime.

She said the suspect also mentioned two other person’s names as his accomplices.

The prosecution said that investigations into the matter was still in progress and asked the court for an adjournment.

Ishaya said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 349, 354 of the Penal Code Law of Benue 2004 and 4(2) of the Abduction, Hostage taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Law of Benue, 2017.





