Court remands farmer alleged to have beaten uncle to death

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna on Thursday ordered the remand of a 25-year-old farmer, Festus Luka, alleged to have beaten his uncle to death.

Luka, who lives in Agatha Village in Kachia Local Government Area of Kadu, is charged with culpable homicide.

Chief Magistrate, Hajara Dauda, did not take the plea of Luka for want of jurisdiction.

He directed the prosecutor to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Dauda adjourned the case until February 24 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Baba, told the court that on December 12, 2021, the matter was transferred from Katari Divisional Police Headquarters to the state CID for investigation.

Baba said that Danjuma Maigona, a brother of the deceased, Hosea Maigona, reported the case at the Police Station in Katari, Kachia LGA of Kaduna.

The prosecutor said that a misunderstanding ensued between the defendant and Hosea concerning the former’s wife which led to an altercation.

Provoked by the remarks made about his wife, the defendant grabbed a cutlass and gave Hosea a deep cut on his hand and struck him several blows, which led to the latter’s death on the spot, Baba said.

The offence, he said, contravened Section 190 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.