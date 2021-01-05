A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osogbo, on Tuesday ordered that a 32-year-old fake prophet, Olajide Omolere, who allegedly obtained N1.1 million from a woman to solve her ”spiritual problems”, be remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre.

The police charged Omolere with three counts of conspiracy, theft and fraud.

Magistrate Mary Awodele ordered that the defendant be remanded due to the magnitude of the offence.

Awodele who refused to admit the defendant to bail, based on the oral bail application of the defence counsel, A.A. Adepoju, ordered him to file a formal bail application.

She adjourned the matter until February 9.

Earlier, the police counsel, ASP Idoko John told the court that the defendant committed the offence between November and December 2020.

John said the defendant conspired with others at large and defrauded a businessman, Fatai Sadiku, of N1,1million.

He alleged that the defendant collected the money in order to perform a ”spiritual cleansing” for Sadiku’s business to grow.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 422, 419, 516, and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol.11, laws of Osun, 2002.