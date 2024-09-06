Court remands ex-governor’s aide for allegedly defaming governor, wife

A Sokoto State Chief Magistrate Court on Friday remanded Shafi’u Umar in a correctional centre for allegedly circulating falsehoods against Governor Ahmad Aliyu and his wife on social media platforms.

The Special Assistant to former Governor Aminu Tambuwal was charged with circulating injurious falsehood and damaging defamation.

The case was first mentioned on August 26 and the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Abdurahman Mansur, said the offence contravened the penal code law.

According to the First Information Report, the defendant committed the offence on July 18.

The prosecution said the defendant circulated a video of the governor’s wife, Hajia Fatima Aliyu, “spraying” money during her birthday ceremony in spite of the present hardships faced by citizens.

Umar was also allegedly accused of sharing a document that indicated that Governor Aliyu failed his Senior Secondary School Examination, scored F9 and is incapable of speaking English.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The lead Defence Counsel, Al’Mustafa Abubakar, made an oral application for bail, which was objected to by the prosecution and the Magistrate reserved the ruling.

Earlier, Abubakar urged the Judge to adjourn the case for definite hearing, arguing that the prosecution would not hide under the guise of investigation, which ought to have been completed before the next sitting.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Fati Hassan, said the only document before her was the FIR and in recognition of the nature of the offence, the defence counsel needed to file a formal application for his client’s bail.

Hassan adjourned the case until September 18.

She ordered that the defendant should be remanded in a corrections facility.

