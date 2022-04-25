Court remands eight tricycle riders for disturbing public peace

A Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, on Monday ordered that eight tricycle riders be remanded in a correctional centre for disturbing public peace.

The police charged Aliyu Magaji, , Iliya Hassan, Sahdu Haruna, Istifanus Haruna, Kabiru Isiya, , Felix Daniel, Ibrahim Simon, Simon Sunday, all of the same address with criminal conspiracy, extortion, mischief, rioting with armed with deadly weapons and criminal force.

The Judge, Maiwada Inuwa, ordered that the defendants be remanded pending the outcome of police investigation.

Inuwa, adjourned the case until April 28, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Olanrewaju Osho, told the court that the defendants and other tricycle riders, at large attacked an AMAC revenue officer and policemen at the CBN junction in Karu.

He also said that the defendants also injured other road users and destroyed valuables.

The prosecutor said the matter was reported at the Karu police station, Abuja, by Musa Babalawa, Task Force Chairman of the ”Keke Napep” tax collectors,.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97(2), 292, 327, 267, 252 and 114 of the penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.