Court remands eight for alleged unlawful possession of firearms

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Oyo State has remanded eight persons at Abolongo Correctional Centre for alleged unlawful possession of firearms.

The accused were arraigned on Friday before Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Idowu, who did not take their pleas.

The defendants are Olaniran Bayonle, 27; Olanrewaju Ayomide, 21; Shittu Azeez, 33; Success Sunday, 25; Blessing John, 22; Idowu Moshood, 33; Anthony Moses, 42; and Abubakar Umar, 21.

Idowu ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Idowu adjourned the case to July 8 for mention.

The defendants are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms and belonging to unlawful society.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector Femi Oluwadare, told the court that defendants committed the offences on May 14, 2022 at 10:29pm at Blue House Hotel, Ojo, Ibadan.

Oluwadare said the police caught the defendants with two locally-made guns, 21 cartridges and three life rounds of 9mm Barreta pistol.

He said that the defendants belong to the Eiye and Vikings confraternities, which are unlawful societies.

Oluwadare said the offences contravened Section 3, 6b of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act , Cap RII, Vol. 14, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

He also said that the offences contravened Sections 64 and 516 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000.