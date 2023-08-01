Court remands driver for cheating  employer

A Dei-Dei Area Court, Abuja, Tuesday ordered remand of a 42-year-old driver, Chima Enike, for allegedly cheating his employer and stealing from him.

The police charged the defendant, who resides in Nasarawa State, with criminal breach of trust, cheating and theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Saminu Suleiman, ordered that the defendant should be kept at the Nigeria Correctional Service custodial facility at Suleja, until August 22, when his trial will begin.

The prosecutor, Chinedu Ogade, had told the court that, on July 18, the complainant, Ezue Stephen of Etab Estate, Abuja, reported the matter at the Zuba Police Station.

Ogada said that the complainant gave the defendant and others at large his two J5 vehicles for commercial purposes and to be remitting N50,000 weekly.

He told the court that the defendant failed to remit the N50,000 for seven months and converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecutor added that during a police investigation, one of the vehicles was recovered from the defendant.

Ogada said the defendant stole the engine and gear of the second vehicle, sold them and converted the proceeds to his personal use.

He submitted that the engine and gear were worth N1.2 million.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 312, 322 and 288 of the Penal Code.