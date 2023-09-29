Court remands doctor for defrauding his friend of N6m

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja Friday ordered that a 34-year-old doctor, Kelvin Royce be remanded in a correction centre for allegedly defrauding his friend of N6 million.

Anenih moved a motion for bail application for the defendant citing sections 36(5) of the 1999 constitution as amended and 158, 162, 165(1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

Anenih prayed the court to use its discretion to grant the defendant bail in the most liberal terms.

The prosecution counsel, John Okpa however, opposed the bail application, saying that the defendant had earlier absconded.

This, he said, is a violation of the provisions of Section 162 of ACJA.

READ ALSO:

Manchester United suffer Martinez injury blow

Leverkusen coach not bothered by latest Real Madrid rumours

NYG: Anambra Commission showers cash gifts on gold medalists

Earlier, Okpa told the court that the complainant, Amaka Ibeh, reported the matter at the Byazhin police Divisional Headquarters, Abuja on September 25.

Okpa alleged that the complainant paid N6 million instalmentally to the defendant to help her process an admission into a Canadian University sometime in February 2022.

He added that since the complainant paid the said sum to the defendant, he absconded.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of section 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Ibrahim Rufai, adjourned the matter until October 2 for ruling in the defendant’s bail application made by the defence counsel, Enabosi Anenih.