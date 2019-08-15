A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Akure, Ondo State on Wednesday ordered that a dismissed soldier, Sunday Awolola, accused of raping a student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, be remanded in police custody pending bail application.

Awolola, a dismissed soldier attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army, was alleged to have raped the student at a military checkpoint along Ikare Akoko-Akungba Akoko Road on July 31, 2019.

Magistrate Mayowa Olanipekun gave the order following a prayer by defence counsel, Kayode Idowu, seeking an adjournment to enable him properly study the applications brought before the court by the prosecutor.

Olanipekun agreed that there was need for the defence counsel to study the applications.

He held that the application brought before the court by the police to remand Awolola has not been served on the counsel of the defendant.

The Magistrate advised that for proper hearing of the rape case to begin, the defendant must contact his lawyer in order to file a response to the application seeking his remand in prison custody.

Olanipekun therefore adjourned the case until Friday.

Earlier, Inspector Adeoye Adesegun, prosecution counsel, told the court that the defendant raped a female student.

Adesegun alleged that Awolola committed the offence on July 31 at about 6:30pm in Ikare-Akoko at a military checkpoint.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 357 and is punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Cape 37, Vol. 1 Laws of the Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of rape.